Former Minister RV Sujay Krishna Rangarao alleged that the YSRCP government shattered people's dreams

Vizianagaram: Former Minister RV Sujay Krishna Rangarao alleged that the YSR Congress party government was demolishing the dreams of people and future of the State.



He described the decision of shifting the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam as a foolish step and a curse to the State.

On the occasion of completion of 250 days of 'Save Amaravati movement, Sujay staged a demonstration in Bobbili on Sunday holding a placard and strongly opposed the move to set up three capitals. "Is it right to shift the capital each time when the government is changed in the State. The YSRCP government should acknowledge that Amaravati has an emotional bond with the heart and souls of the people of AP," he said.

He pointed out that already thousands of crores had been spent for construction of buildings in capital Amaravati. He sought to know if the State government would take the responsibility for funds already spent in Amaravati. He said Vizag is already a developed city and it does need not any support from government but Amaravati should be developed in all aspects for the future of AP.