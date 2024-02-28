Former MLA Narayana's daughter campaigns for his father in Nellore City

Former minister and City TDP MLA candidate Dr. Ponguru Narayan's daughter, Sindhura, recently campaigned in the 44th and 46th Divisions of Nellore City Constituency. She expressed her happiness over the positive response received from the people, who have faith in her father's leadership and his commitment to the development and welfare of Nellore.

During her campaign, Sindhura was warmly welcomed by the residents of the divisions, who honored her with garlands and shawls. She visited various shops and homes, distributing pamphlets and urging people to vote for the bicycle symbol and ensure Narayan's victory in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to the media, Sindhura highlighted the achievements of her father during his tenure as a minister, where he had initiated development works worth thousands of crores. She criticized the current government for neglecting these projects, which were left incomplete after the change in power.

Sindhura emphasized the importance of electing her father to power once again, promising that he would resume and complete all the stalled projects for the benefit of the people of Nellore. She expressed confidence in the support of the residents, who have vowed to not repeat past mistakes and ensure Narayan's victory with a huge majority.



The campaign event was attended by party leaders, activists, and supporters from the respective divisions, who pledged their full support to Narayan and the TDP in the upcoming elections.