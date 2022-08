Former MLC Buddha Venkanna reacts on Jr NTR meeting with Amit Shah

Vijayawada/Hyderabad: Former MLC Buddha Venkanna on Monday said that Tollywood actor Jr NTR made a courtesy call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad on Sunday. Talking to reporters here, he mentioned that the BJP officially issued a statement that Amit Shah had appreciated the performance of Jr NTR in RRR.

The TDP leader stated that meeting between Jr NTR and Amit Shah should not be looked at from political point of view. He said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh had tweeted praising the acting of Jr NTR after watching RRR.



On Sunday night, Popular Tollywood actor Junior NTR called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday night.

The actor met Shah at Novotel Hotel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.

The meeting took place over dinner after Shah reached the hotel from Ramoji Film City (RFC), where he called on media baron Ramoji Rao.

"Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema Jr NTR in Hyderabad," Shah tweeted after the meeting.



Though the purpose of the meeting was not clear, the union minister is believed to have requested the meeting after he liked the actor's performance in the movie 'RRR'.



Amit Shah was in Telangana on Sunday to address a public meeting in Munugode Assembly constituency to kickstart BJP's campaign for by-election.



The meeting sparked speculations in political circles in both the Telugu states and it comes amid BJP's efforts to strengthen its presence in both the states especially in Telangana, where it sees a realistic chance to win Assembly elections scheduled next year.



Junior NTR is grandson of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder, former chief minister and legendary actor N.T. Rama Rao, who was popularly known by his initials NTR.



Junior NTR had campaigned for N. Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP in 2009 but stayed away from active politics. Despite speculations, he did not campaign for TDP in 2014 and 2019.

Junior NTR, who has acted in about 100 films, is one of the top actor's of Tollywood and enjoys huge popularity in both the Telugu states.

He is son of N. Harikrishna, a former Andhra Pradesh minister and former Rajya Sabha member.

Junior NTR's paternal aunt Daggubati Purandareswari is a leader of BJP while his uncle and well-known actor N. Balakrishna is a TDP MLA in Andhra Pradesh.