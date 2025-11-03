Former sarpanch donates rice bags to school for blind

Banaganapalle: Banaganapalle former sarpanch BC Rajareddy donated 200 packets of Nandyal Sona Masuri old rice to the Devnar School for Blind in Hyderabad and 20 packets to Paramathma Seva Tapovan Orphanage at Siddavatam in Kadapa district on Sunday. The total contribution consisted of 220 rice packets of 50 kg each, distributed as part of his annual charity drive.

Rajareddy has been carrying out this noble activity for the past four years in memory of his late parents BC Gurreddy and BC Lakshmamma. Continuing the tradition this year, he ensured that the visually challenged and destitute receive necessary support through his contribution of quality Nandyal rice.

He lauded the services of Padma Shri Dr A Saibaba Goud, founder of the Devnar School for Blind, who has been providing free education from primary to degree level for visually impaired students for over three decades. Rajareddy observed that around 400 students are currently pursuing their studies at the school, which is equipped with science laboratories and computer training facilities to meet their academic needs.

Rajareddy further appreciated the institution’s record of success, pointing out that over 80 of its alumni have secured government employment in different parts of the country.

He stated that his contribution was inspired by the school’s dedication and his desire to support the welfare of the visually challenged.

Several TDP leaders, local activists, and members of the BC Rajareddy family participated in the event.