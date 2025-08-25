Former students reunite after 32 years at ZP High School

Kadiri Rural: A heartwarming reunion took place on August 24 at the Zilla Parishad High School in Patnam village, where the 1993-94 batch of Class 10 students gathered for the first time in 32 years.

The alumni meet was marked by joy, nostalgia, and emotional moments as former classmates came together after more than three decades. Many embraced each other warmly, recalling their childhood memories and sharing stories of school days that had shaped their lives.

Some long-lost friends became emotional as they met again after such a long gap, highlighting the deep bonds formed during their student years. Adding to the significance of the occasion, the teachers who had once taught them were also invited to the event.

A special “get-together” programme was held in their honor, where the former students felicitated their teachers as a gesture of gratitude and respect. The event concluded with a community lunch, where all the participants shared a meal in a traditional setting, reinforcing the spirit of togetherness. As the programme came to an end, the alumni bid each other farewell, promising to keep their connections alive. This reunion, after 32 years, was not only a celebration of friendship but also a reminder of the enduring value of education and teacher-student relationships. For many, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to relive cherished memories and rekindle old bonds.