Former Uppal MLA Subhash Reddy resigns from BRS

Former Uppal MLA Beti Subhash Reddy has announced his resignation from the BRS party, adding to a growing list of leaders who have left the party following its defeat in the Telangana assembly elections. In a letter addressed to former Chief Minister and BRS chief KCR, Subhash Reddy stated his intention to support former minister Etala Rajender who is contesting as the Malkajgiri BJP MP candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The departure of key leaders like Subhash Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, Danam Nagender, Kesha Rao, and Patnam Mahender Reddy has raised concerns within the BRS party. Nagender, who recently joined Congress after leaving BRS, is now a candidate for the Secunderabad MP seat.



The trend of leaders leaving BRS and joining other parties, such as the ruling Congress and the BJP, is seen as a challenge for the party as it navigates the shifting political landscape in Telangana.