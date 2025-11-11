Fortune Murali Park revives joy of cake mixing

Vijayawada: Fortune Murali Park here ushered in the festive season with its much-loved cake mixing ceremony, rekindling a timeless tradition that celebrates togetherness and joy. The event filled the air with the aromas of spices, candied peels, and dry fruits, marking the beginning of the hotel’s Christmas festivities. Dating back to 17th-century Europe, the cake mixing ritual has long symbolised prosperity and community spirit.

At Fortune Murali Park, guests, well-wishers, and staff joined hands to blend an array of hand-picked ingredients, which will be left to mature over the coming weeks to create the hotel’s signature Christmas cakes. General Manager Mohan Pandu shared, “The Cake Mixing Ceremony is more than a culinary ritual—it represents warmth, bonding, and festive joy. We’re delighted to revive this cherished experience for our guests.”

Participants described the evening as heartwarming and nostalgic, calling it a beautiful start to the season. The celebration concluded with an elegant Evening Hi-Tea featuring seasonal delicacies, as Fortune Murali Park setthe tone for a Christmas filled with flavor, joy, and togetherness.