Visakhapatnam: Fossil fuels continue to play a dominant role in the global energy system since there is no realistic alternative for meeting the world's current and growing energy needs, said Dr Nagu Daraboina, Associate Professor at the Russell School of Chemical Engineering and Associate Director of Tulsa University Paraffin Deposition Projects (TUPDP), Tulsa, Oklahoma here on Wednesday. Addressing the students and research scholars at the GITAM School of Science Chemistry Department, Dr Nagu Daraboina said even as the world was shifting towards renewable energy, the pace was not fast enough to offset the impacts of worldwide economic expansion and growing population.

He pointed out that renewable cannot be used uniformly across the energy system to replace fossil fuels, mostly because of the variance in the ability of different energy sub sectors to switch from fossil fuels to renewable. He mentioned that many developing countries have large untapped fossil fuel resources that they intend to use to develop their respective economies. Rather than a non-fossil agenda, a more pragmatic approach encourages all to use the broad range of resources available to them and creates a more balanced approach, he opined.

Later, Dr Nagu Daraboina interacted with the institution's Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam, Registrar D Gunasekharan and Chemistry Department head B Srinivasa Rao, international student affairs director KP Kishan and others.