Foundation Laid for CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu's Residence in Amaravati

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has officially embarked on the construction of his personal residence in Amaravati, a project he regards with great importance. Last year, he acquired a 5-acre residential plot in the Velagapudi revenue area from a local farmer's family. Today, the foundation stone was ceremonially laid, with family members of CM Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh in attendance at the construction site.

The ceremony was conducted in accordance with traditional Vedic rituals, featuring notable participation from CM Naidu's wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, and Minister Lokesh's wife, Brahmani. The planned residence will be situated next to E9 Road, just behind the Secretariat, placing it in the core area of the capital.

Local farmers expressed their delight at the Chief Minister's decision to establish a home in their vicinity. Following the completion of the Bhoomi Puja, representatives from the construction company shared plans for the house, which is expected to incorporate modern features tailored for future needs.

CM Naidu toured the construction site after finalising the plot registration process. The house is set to be built as a G+1 structure covering an area of 1,455 square yards, with the Chief Minister aiming to complete the project and move in within the next year.