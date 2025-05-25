Foundation laid for ‘Vishranthi Dhamam’ at Anantapur govt hosp

Anantapur: In a significant move aimed at enhancing facilities in government hospitals, a new ‘Vishranthi Dhamam’ (Rest Shelter) is set to be constructed at the Anantapur Government Hospital. The project was formally launched with a foundation stone laying ceremony led by MLA Daggubati Venkata Prasada Rao. The shelter is being constructed with an allocation of Rs. 75 lakhs from MP funds, with MP Ambika, AHUDA Chairman T.C. Varun, and Labour Welfare Board Chairman Venkata Siva Yadav participating in the ceremony.

MLA Daggubati extended his heartfelt thanks to MP Ambika for allocating funds towards this initiative. He stated that while the hospital has a capacity of 560 beds, it currently treats over 1,200 in-patients and caters to around 2,500 out-patients daily. Hence, a proposal has been submitted to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to upgrade it to a 1,200-bed hospital. The Vishranthi Dhamam will provide much-needed resting facilities for patient attendants, especially those coming from distant areas. The MLA emphasized that once the shelter is completed, a dormitory facility, similar to those in Mumbai, will also be established.

The aim is to offer accommodation to patient attendees at nominal charges. MP Ambika remarked that this will be the third such Vishranthi Dhamam in the state, after Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. She highlighted that the shelter is being built in response to the hardships faced by patient attendees. Further, she pledged to request the central government to establish such facilities in other hospitals across the state. The dignitaries reiterated their commitment to continue healthcare infrastructure development with the support of the central government, and efforts are underway to establish a Mother’s Milk Bank in Anantapur, following the successful models in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.