Foundation stone for MSME Parks laid

Visakhapatnam: With a mission to promote the culture of ‘one family, one entrepreneur’, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid foundation stones for 27 MSME Parks across the state, said District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.

Laying the foundation stone for the MSME Park at Pedagantyada at Gajuwaka on Tuesday, the minister said that it’s a historic movement to initiate 27 MSME Parks in Andhra Pradesh.

“The youths will get employment opportunities through the parks. Also, a number of agreements with various global industries would be signed during the CII Partnership Summit-2025 which will further increase job opportunities for the youth,” he stressed.

The NDA government will sign a pact with real investors and not with ‘bogus’ and address-less companies like how the YSRCP government did during its tenure, he criticised.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat stated that a flatted factory complex would be set up to encourage small businessmen.

“Such complexes would be established at Mudasarlova, Pedagantyada and Venkatapuram. Soon, a private industrial park in an extent of 60 acres would also be facilitated in Visakhapatnam,” the MP informed.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, various corporation chairmen and public representatives took part in the programme.