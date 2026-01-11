Foundation stone laid for four key projects of Visakhapatnam Port

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for four major projects of Visakhapatnam Port Authority at Sagarmala Conventions in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Aimed to strengthen safety, infrastructure, administration and residential facilities, the VPA has initiated the four significant projects.

Upgradation of LPG berth firefighting facilities at a cost of Rs 52.23 crore to meet OISD norms, modernisation of the ORS dry dock at an estimated cost of Rs 35.87 crore for ship repair and revenue generation, construction of the G+9 Dr BR Ambedkar Administrative Bhavan with green building standards at a cost of Rs 97.70 crore and construction of residential apartments at Harbour Park costing Rs 44.20 crore, enabling land monetisation and improved living amenities form a part of the four key projects.

Appreciating the people of Visakhapatnam for their valuable support to the port, Sarbananda Sonowal expressed confidence that Visakhapatnam Port would cross 100 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo throughput in the coming years. He emphasised that Visakhapatnam Port is one of the best-performing ports in India and ranks among the top 100 ports globally. “The State and Central governments are working in close coordination in the maritime sector to support the Prime Minister’s vision,” he said.

Secretary for the Ministry of Ports Vijay Kumar informed that the goals and vision of the ports sector have been outlined in two key documents—Maritime India Vision and Amrit Kaal Vision. He stated that increasing cargo volumes while ensuring cargo safety is crucial and can be achieved through close coordination with stakeholders, including PPP and BOT operators.

Expressing confidence that the projects being undertaken by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority would be completed within the stipulated timelines Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat mentioned that they would be implemented at the earliest for the benefit of port employees, port users, and the people of Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the gathering, Visakhapatnam north MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju appreciated the port management for addressing issues in a timely and efficient manner. He also lauded the port’s social service initiatives undertaken through CSR activities, which are benefiting the needy and wished the port management to continue the same legacy.

Highlighting the rapid establishment of industries in and around the city and how they are driving growth, Visakhapatnam south MLA CH Vamsi Krishna Srinivas said, “Visakhapatnam is a beautiful city and is poised to emerge as a major urban and industrial hub in near future.”

Chairperson of the VPA M Angamuthu stated that the port management is undertaking significant initiatives for its officers and employees, including the construction of a modern administrative office building and a residential complex aimed at improving working and living conditions.

Later, the Union Minister ceremoniously presented course completion certificates and placement orders to the students of CEMS, who were trained under the sponsorship of Visakhapatnam Port Authority. Heads of departments, officers and employees in large numbers, union leaders and students from CEMS and Indian Maritime University (IMU) participated in the programme.