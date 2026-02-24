Foundation stone laid for skill development centre

Vijayawada: The foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the State Office and Skill Development Centre of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations was performed on Sunday at the Mandir premises here. The new facility will come up on the second floor of the Mandir building and is envisioned as a centre dedicated to service and value-based skill development. Several distinguished members of the organisation, including State president R Lakshmana Rao, Kamala Triveni, National Seva Mahila Coordinator Shashibala, Vice-President Surendra, State Sevadal Coordinators Shyam Prasad and Shanthi, District President Sai Viswanadham, and Convenor NVL Narasimha Rao. State, District, and Samithi office bearers, along with Sevadal members, were also present. Following the foundation ceremony, a Sevadal training programme was conducted for Sevadal coordinators. The session focused on discipline, dedication, unity, and the true spirit of selfless service in accordancewith Swamy’s teachings.