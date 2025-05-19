Four children die in locked car

Vizianagaram: In a heart-breaking incident that took place in Dwarapudi village of Vizianagaram mandal on Sunday morning, four children died of suffocation after getting trapped inside a parked car.

Parents searched for the children for several hours, but in vain. Later, they found the children’s bodies inside a car parked near the Mahila Mandali office.

It was assumed that the children might have entered the car for playing and accidentally locked the doors and unable to open them. Trapped inside the car without ventilation, the children reportedly suffocated to death. The deceased were identified as Uday (8), son of Mangi Buchibabu and Bhavani; Charumathi (8) and Charishma (6), daughters of Burla Anand and Uma; and Manaswini, daughter of Kandi Suresh and Aruna.

A case was registered and CI Lakshmana Rao and SI Ashok Kumar have launched an investigation.