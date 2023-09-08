Live
- Ours is not an operation, a hand of friendship: DCM DK Shivakumar
- BJP-JD(S) to fight LS polls unitedly in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa
- Kolkata-based school loses CISCE affiliation, parents agitate
- Novel device to monitor transplanted organs for early signs of rejection
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and family in Ranthambore
- Traffic advisory issued ahead of WWE matches in Hyderabad
- Hyderabad: Home guard who self-immolated 3 days ago, succumbs
- TTD enhances measures for safety of devotees at walkway, likely to install iron fence
- Bommai confirmed the alliance with JDS, Yeddyurappa disclosed the information sent by Shah
- Ahead of G20 Summit, S.Korea launches advertising campaign to highlight 'friendship
Just In
Four dead in collision of multiple vehicles in Chittoor district
Highlights
A serious road accident took place in Chittoor district where four people were killed when three vehicles collided in a row.According to the, a lorry...
A serious road accident took place in Chittoor district where four people were killed when three vehicles collided in a row.
According to the, a lorry hit a another parked lorry near Vadamalapeta check post, which resulted in the car hitting the lorry that fell on the road.
Later, a bike also hit the car resulting in the major accident. The injured wer shifted to the hospital and they were undergoing treatment. The police reached the spot and registered a case and started investigation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS