Four dead in collision of multiple vehicles in Chittoor district

A serious road accident took place in Chittoor district where four people were killed when three vehicles collided in a row.

According to the, a lorry hit a another parked lorry near Vadamalapeta check post, which resulted in the car hitting the lorry that fell on the road.

Later, a bike also hit the car resulting in the major accident. The injured wer shifted to the hospital and they were undergoing treatment. The police reached the spot and registered a case and started investigation.