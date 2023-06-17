Four dead, nine injured after Van collides with car in Konaseema

Four dead and nine people were injured in a ghastly road accident after a van collided with a car on Madiki National Highway under Alamuru mandal of the Dr. Br Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The incident happened while nine members from Chodavaram of Anakapalli district were going to

Mandapalli of Kothapet mandal in a magic van for darshans. Meanwhile, the car coming from Visakha lost control and collided with the van leaving three persons traveling in the van and one person traveling in the car lost their lives on the spot.

As many as 9 others injured were shifted to Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and investigating it further.