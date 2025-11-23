Four killed, six injured in van and lorry collision in Srikakulam

A serious road accident occurred in Srikakulam district, India, when a van collided with a lorry near Utthalapadu in the Kotabommali mandal. Tragically, one individual died at the scene, while six others sustained serious injuries.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Madhya Pradesh, who were travelling from Madhya Pradesh to Srisailam in the van. Upon reaching Utthalapadu, the van struck the lorry, leading to the fatal incident.

Emergency services arrived promptly, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. The deceased have been identified as Borasingh Power, Vijay Singh Tomar, Ushir Singh, and Santoshibai.

Authorities have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.