Four killed, ten injured after auto-rickshaw collides with a car Nellore

Four killed, ten injured after auto-rickshaw collides with a car Nellore
Highlights

A serious road accident occurred early on Thursday at the AS Peta Cross Road in Atmakur Mandal, Sri Potti Sri Ramulu Nellore District where four...

A serious road accident occurred early on Thursday at the AS Peta Cross Road in Atmakur Mandal, Sri Potti Sri Ramulu Nellore District where four people lost their lives at the scene, and ten others sustained serious injuries in auto-rickshaw and car collision.

The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment, while the deceased were taken to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations. It was reported that the victims were labourers travelling from Venkataraopalli to Musthapuram in the auto. Police have launched an investigation and registered a case.

In a separate incident just two days earlier, another accident took place on the national highway between Ojili Mandal and Rachapalem. Three people were seriously injured when a tempo, carrying 11 adults and three children from Hyderabad and LB Nagar on a trip, overturned after the driver fell asleep.

