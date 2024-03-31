Free coaching for POLYCET -2024 from April 1

Guntur: AP State Board of TechnicalEducation is conducting the POLYCET -2024 Exam on April 27 across the state . For the convenience of the students appearing for the POLYCET-2024, MBTS Government Polytechnic, Guntur city is conducting free coaching classes for the convenience of the students appearing for the POLYCET from April 1 to April 25 At MBTS Government Polytechnic,Guntur city. Students who passed SSC Public Examinations are eligible to write POLYCET or students who appeared for SSC Public Examinations held in March -2024, are eligible to apply. Free coaching classes will be conducted from 9.30 A.M to 12.30 PM at MGTS Government Polytechnic,Guntur city.

At the time of admission, the students would have to submit their SSC Pass certificate and marks lists. MBTS Government Polytechnic principal and district coordinator T Sekhar urged the eligible candidates to avail the opportunity to be provided by the government. For more details contact cell no: 9912342014, 9866185669,944010321,9440536498,6300817459.