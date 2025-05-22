  • Menu
Free eye screening camp to continue for over a month

Visakhapatnam: A free eye screening camp was conducted by Sankar Foundation in the Kapparada area on Wednesday.

Supported by South Asia LPG Company Pvt Limited (SALPG), the screening initiative will run for over a month, providing essential eye care services to patients in and around Kapparada and Kancharapalem, Pedda Kothur and Ramji Estate in ward 47.

On the inaugural day, around 170 people were screened. Based on their condition and medicines and spectacles will be provided to them free of cost. Also, selected patients will be brought to Sankar Foundation for eye surgeries. The camp was inaugurated by G. Subba Rayudu, senior manager (Finance), in the presence of K. Radhakrishnan, general manager and V. Ramesh Kumar, deputy general manager (PC and CR).

