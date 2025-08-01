Free German training for SC/ST nurses

Rajamahendravaram: The Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Department is offering free German B2-level language training and job opportunities in Germany for eligible SC/ST nursing graduates. District SC Welfare and Empowerment Officer MD Ghayazuddin made this announcement on Thursday. To qualify, applicants must be from either the SC or ST community and be under 35 years old.

They should have completed a GNM or B Sc Nursing course, with three years of clinical experience for GNM graduates and two years for B Sc Nursing graduates. Interested candidates must apply online with all necessary documents via https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in by August 6. Selected candidates will receive free accommodation and food for the 8 to 10-month training period.

However, individuals will be responsible for their visa, flight charges, and the B2 examination fee. The training will be conducted in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Tirupati. This initiative aims to provide valuable skills and high-paying job prospects in Germany for qualified nurses.