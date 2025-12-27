NTR district secures first place in implementation of Swarnandhra@2047

Vijayawada: Medical and Health Minister and NTR district in-charge Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that the district has secured first position in the State in the implementation of Swarnandhra @2047 vision. The district scored 83 marks across 315 key performance indicators (KPIs) related to various departments, reflecting strong administrative performance and coordinated governance.

The Minister was addressing NTR District Review Committee (DRC) meeting held at Farmers’ Training Centre in Irrigation Compound in Vijayawada on Friday.

Congratulating the district administration led by Collector Dr G Lakshmisha for the achievement, the Minister said the performance demonstrated effective planning and execution across sectors.

The DRC reviewed progress on issues raised by public representatives during previous meeting. Key sectors discussed included industries, medical and health services, road infrastructure, agriculture and allied sectors, law and order, innovative programmes implemented by police department, implementation of GO No 30, and PM Surya Ghar scheme.

However, Minister Satya Kumar cautioned officials against complacency and urged them to move beyond rankings to achieve A+ achiever category.

He emphasised the need for a ‘speed of doing’ approach in governance and service delivery, in line with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He instructed officials to categorise resolved and pending issues and prepare focused action plans with clear timelines to ensure time-bound solutions.

Public representatives raised concerns over delays in revenue-related applications, need to expedite road works, provision of safe drinking water and sanitation in Vijayawada Rural areas, control of seasonal diseases, and strengthening healthcare services for kidney patients in A Konduru. Officials concerned provided clarifications and assured corrective measures. Jaggaiahpet MLA Sriram Rajagopal alias Tatayya stressed the need for special focus on the speedy disposal of revenue service applications.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said that out of the 61 issues raised in the previous DRC meeting, 11 had been resolved, while the remaining are at various stages of implementation. He said the district’s per capita income stood at Rs 3.21 lakh in 2023–24, with a target of Rs 4.17 lakh for the current financial year.

The Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) is projected to reach Rs 1.12 lakh crore in 2025–26, indicating steady economic progress.

Highlighting industrial development, the Minister said MSME parks would be established in every constituency and small industrial parks in every mandal under ‘One Family–One Entrepreneur’ initiative to promote local employment.

Of the 1,600 MSME units targeted for registration in 2025–26, over 70 per cent have already been achieved.

Collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that timely medical interventions had prevented fatalities during recent diarrhoea cases and that nephrology services were being provided weekly in A Konduru.

He added that full-scale distribution of Krishna river water would commence shortly, and efforts were underway to establish an additional dialysis centre.

Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, MLCs M Arun Kumar and Md Ruhullah, AP Building and Other Construction Workers Advisory Committee Chairman G Raghurama Raju, Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank Chairman Nettem Raghuram, Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, and senior officials from various departments were present.