CM to seek high command nod for municipal elections

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to apprise the Congress party high command of the political situation in the state and seek its nod for holding MPTC, ZPTC and municipal elections in the state. The expansion of GHMC and the political prospects to the Congress and the filling of vacant nominated posts will also be on the agenda in the meeting between the Chief Minister and the party high command on Saturday.

The Chief Minister who left for New Delhi on Friday evening will attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday. During his stay in the national capital, leaders said that Revanth Reddy would meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjuna Kharge and other senior Congress leaders including AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.

The issue of filling up of the pending nominated posts, local body elections mainly municipal elections and the party strategy to win more number of the urban local bodies would be discussed in the meeting. Leaders said the winter session of the Assembly from December 29 and the strategy on irrigation issues which will be debated in the houses to counter the opposition BRS allegations would also be discussed during the meeting between the Chief Minister and the AICC leaders.

Sources said that the Chief Minister would also explain the CWC the financial burden on the state government after launching a new rural employment guarantee scheme by scrapping the MGNREGA introduced by the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government. A report on the release of central grants under the employment guarantee scheme and the future challenges to implement new schemes with state funds would also be highlighted in the meeting.

Leaders said that the Chief Minister would also highlight the recently unveiled Telangana Rising 2047 vision document and present a brief view on the vision document in the CWC meeting. Telangana PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud will present a report on strengthening of the party cadre from village to state level and the initiatives taken to strengthen the DCCs (District Congress Committees) with new leadership.