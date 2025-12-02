Free medical camp for home guards organised

Vijayawada: A free medical camp was organised for Home Guards and their families under the auspices of the voluntary organisation AAP Sab Ki Awaaz at the AR Grounds here on Monday. The initiative was taken as part of Home Guards Rising Day, observed on December 6. NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu inaugurated the medical camp and appreciated the organisation for its service-oriented activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that Home Guards work relentlessly under a heavy workload, often neglecting their health, which leads to various medical complications..

The camp provided general health check-ups and consultations from expert doctors across multiple specialties. Many Home Guards availed the services and appreciated the initiative.

Admin DCP KGV Sarita, DCP SVD Prasad, AR Additional DCP K Koteshwara Rao, Home Guards DSP NV Ramana, RI Sudhakar Reddy, AAP Sab Ki Awaaz President V Shiva Kumar, and several leading doctors, including Dr Radha Madhavi, Dr Tulasi, Dr Varsha, Dr Revathi, Dr Geethika, Dr Viharika, and Dr Tejaswini, participated in the programme.