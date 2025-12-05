Centre Launches Probe Into IndiGo Disruptions, Activates 24×7 Control Room To Manage Crisis

The Central government has initiated a comprehensive investigation into IndiGo’s recent operational breakdowns, aiming to uncover the reasons behind the large-scale disruption and to hold those responsible accountable. The inquiry is expected to recommend strong measures to prevent such incidents from repeating, especially after thousands of passengers across the country faced delays, cancellations and mismanagement.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is keeping close watch on the situation and has activated a round-the-clock Control Room to coordinate real-time updates and corrective steps. This move underscores the government’s focus on ensuring passenger safety, comfort and timely communication during the ongoing crisis.

Authorities have temporarily suspended DGCA’s Flight Duty Time Limitation rules to help restore schedules more quickly, while ensuring there is no compromise on safety. IndiGo has been directed to take all urgent operational actions to bring flights back on track. Officials expect partial recovery within a day and complete normalisation within three days.

Airlines have been told to offer clear, accurate and frequent updates online so passengers can monitor flight status without added stress. Full refunds for cancelled flights will be processed automatically, removing the need for passengers to raise refund requests. Those stranded for long hours will receive hotel accommodation arranged by the airline, along with essential services and refreshments at airports.

Special assistance will be extended to elderly passengers and travellers with disabilities, including lounge access and immediate help wherever required. The government has assured that it is maintaining continuous communication with airlines, regulators and stakeholders to stabilise operations as fast as possible. Its priority remains ensuring passenger welfare and restoring normal flight services across the country.