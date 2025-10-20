Free medical camp organised

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation chairman Degala Prabhakar said that every individual must strictly follow medical advice to protect their health. Andhra Prime Hospitals organised a free medical camp for members of the Swings and Wings Walkers Association on Sunday.

The camp included blood sugar, blood pressure, ECG and several other diagnostic tests, followed by awareness counselling by doctors. Speaking on the occasion, Degala Prabhakar stated that many people lose their lives by neglecting early symptoms and ignoring timely medical care.

He stressed the importance of adopting walking and yoga as daily habits. Association members expressed heartfelt thanks to Andhra Prime Hospitals for conducting the free health camp and supporting public wellness initiatives.