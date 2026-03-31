Free POLYCET coaching from April 3

Vijayawada: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unveiled a wall poster announcing free POLYCET coaching classes to be conducted at SRR & CVR Degree College in Vijayawada on Monday. The poster was formally released by the college Principal, Dr K Bhagyalakshmi, in the presence of SFI leaders and faculty members. The free coaching programme is scheduled to commence from April 3 at SRR & CVR Government Degree College in Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bhagyalakshmi appreciated SFI for organising student-centric initiatives and said the free coaching would greatly benefit students who have completed Class 10 and are preparing for the Polytechnic Entrance Examination (POLYCET). SFI NTR district secretary Ch Venkateswara Rao said that the organisation has been conducting free POLYCET coaching for the past 15 years at SRR & CVT Government Degree College with the support of the principal and faculty. He called upon students appearing for the SSC examinations to take advantage of the coaching and perform well in the POLYCET exam scheduled on April 25. For details and registration, students may contact: 9394755525, 8688275946, 7671864952, 8688926446, 9390943830, 7729831311.

SFI NTR District T Kumaraswamy, faculty members Dr K Ramesh and Dr DSVS. Balasubrahmanyam, and SFI leaders Shanmukh, Prasad and Rajesh, among others, were present.