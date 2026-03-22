Freedom fighter Pappuru Ramacharyulu remembered

Anantapur: Rich tributes were paid to freedom fighter and social reformer Pappuru Ramacharyulu on his 54th death anniversary in Anantapur on Saturday.

Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana and MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad, along with other dignitaries, garlanded Ramacharyulu’s statue located opposite the Judge Bungalow in the city. Pappuru Ramacharyulu Memorial Committee convenor H Nagalingaiah organised the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Ambica lauded Ramacharyulu as one of the prominent freedom fighters from Rayalaseema, who rendered remarkable services across multiple fields. He highlighted his contributions as a leader in the cooperative and library movements, his role as the first Chairman of the Anantapur Municipality, and his active participation in the historic Sribagh Pact. He said Ramacharyulu’s legacy continues to inspire generations and called upon the youth to work towards the development of the region by drawing inspiration from his life.