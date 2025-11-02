Freshers' Day celebrated at Ananthalaxmi College

Anantapur: The Ananta Lakshmi College organised a grand Freshers Day programme for first year MBA and MCA students.

A Ashok Kumar, Assistant General Manager, Mobiles India Limited, KIA Motors, was the chief guest for the programme, informed the college principal Dr Kutala Srinivasulu.

In this programme, A Ashok Kumar welcomed the students who have taken admission in the MBA and MCA department with renewed enthusiasm and said that higher education is the first step to success, MBA and MCA are prestigious courses that provide students with skills like leadership, management, and strategic thinking, and that students who complete these courses will get wide opportunities in various fields. Every student should utilize the time and achieve good jobs.

At this event, the college chairman, M Ananth Ramadu, said that we cordially welcome all the new students into the Ananthalaxmi family. He said that every student should follow the college rules with punctuality, discipline, and a positive attitude and learn high academic standards. In order for a student to grow up, he should study hard.

Speaking at the event, Head of MBA Department K Chakradhar said that students should be very careful about their future and plan their future so that they can reach great positions. He wished that every student should grow into aspiring entrepreneurs and businessmen with new innovations and ideas and become job creators for others.

Later, the chief guest A Ashok Kumar and the college chairman Anantharamudu presented certificates and mementos to the students who won the competitions organized on the occasion.

Later, the students entertained the students with dance and cultural programmes.

The program was attended by college heads of departments, deans, faculty members and students.