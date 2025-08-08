Freshers welcomed into campus

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Vignan Group of Educational Institutions Lavu Rathaiah said that they are providing value-based education along with better career opportunities to students.

Speaking at a welcoming function organised jointly by Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology and Women’s College for the first year B-Tech students and their parents here on Thursday, he mentioned that they are developing skills among students to compete at a global level. “The most crucial moment in a student’s life is securing a job. It is very gratifying that the institution’s students secured jobs in world-class organisations,” the chairman said.

Senior analogue signal IC design engineer at Altera, Bangalore Chakravarti Bheemisetti mentioned, “Students should make effective use of the opportunities available to them to develop world-class skills.”

Addressing the gathering at the parents’ felicitation programme, country head, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) J Shekhar and vice president, Talent Acquisition at Delta Capita Arnab Guha Niyogi stated that parental encouragement is important for the success of engineering students.

In an era where technology is becoming powerful, every student should focus on skills beyond employment, they stressed. With hard work and dedication, the institution CEO N Srikanth stressed that students should achieve best results. As part of the celebrations, impressive cultural programmes were performed by the students.

Rector Dr V Madhusudhana Rao, Principal Dr G Sudhakar, Women’s College Principal Dr B Arundhati, Pharmacy Principal Dr Y Srinivas Rao, vice principals and deans of college, and heads of various departments participated in the event.