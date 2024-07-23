From industrialist to industries minister

Kurnool: The remarkable journey of T G Bharath, who has transitioned from an industrialist to the minister for industries, showcases his dedication and determination. Bharath, son of industrialist and former BJP Rajya Sabha Member T G Venkatesh, has followed in his father’s footsteps both in business and politics. After completing his MBA in the United Kingdom, Bharath took on the role of chief managing director at Sree Rayalaseema High Strength Hypo Limited, but his interest in politics soon grew, influenced by his father’s political career.

T G Venkatesh, a two-time MLA, former minister for minor irrigation and Rajya Sabha Member, set a strong example for his son.

Bharath entered politics in 2014 with the TDP, becoming the in-charge of the Kurnool constituency. Even before his official political career began, the TG family was known for their commitment to the welfare of the Kurnool people. Bharath continued this legacy by founding the TGB Youth Association, through which he carried out numerous social activities, earning the admiration and support of the local community.

Despite his efforts, Bharath narrowly lost the 2019 general Assembly election by a margin of just 2,000 votes. Undeterred, he remained dedicated to serving the people and strengthening

his party. His perseverance paid off in the 2024 general election, where he won with a thumping majority, fulfilling his promise to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. This victory marked people’s belief in him strongly.

The 2024 election has brought fortune to Bharath. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was impressed by Bharath’s hard work has included him in the Cabinet as minister for industries, commerce and food processing.