Fruits of research need to reach common man : Dr NJ Rajaram

Bhimavaram: Dr NJ Rajaram, CEO of the Telangana State Apparel and Textile Parks said that research should be undertaken to ensure technology reached the common man.

He was addressing the webinar during the inaugural of the week-long faculty development programme on 'Data Science and its applications' organised by the Computer Science Engineering Department of the SRKR Engineering College here on Thursday.

College principal Dr M Jagapati Raju presided over the programme.

Dr Rajaram suggested to the researchers that any research or study should address the present societal issues. He said that some of the IITians prepared geographical analysis on corona pandemic situation while some other teams found out water as one of the causes. He suggested the data science and machine learning studies should also be developed as to which area is badly affected due to corona on what reason and why it is spreading speedily. College Director and former Indian Ambassador K Jeeva Sagar suggested the engineering faculty to upgrade their knowledge through faculty development programmes to teach creative thoughts in the student minds.

Dr M Jagapati Raju said that the services of the technology center and incubation center are being utilised by the students and they got 18 Startups developed so far.

College secretary and correspondent Sagi Vithal Ranga Raju, CEO SRK Nisant Varma, College R&D dean Dr PA Ramakrishnam Raju, CSE HoD Dr V Chandra Shekar, coordinators Dr RNV Jaganmohan, Dr GNV Sireesha and LV Srinivas also participated.