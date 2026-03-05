Full-time Commissioner sought for Kakinada

Kakinada: The BJP has urged the State government to appoint a full-time Municipal Commissioner for Kakinada, stating that the city is grappling with mounting civic and administrative issues. Addressing a press conference, BJP Kakinada district president Bikkina Visweswara Rao and senior party leader Duvvuri Subrahmanyam said the city, once described as the “Second Madras” and a “Pensioners’ Paradise,” is now facing serious governance challenges.

“Kakinada, which once stood as a model city, is today caught in a web of unresolved problems,” Visweswara Rao said.

They alleged that for the past one year, a single officer has been holding dual responsibilities as Municipal Commissioner and Housing Board Project Director. “Because one officer is managing two key posts, public grievances in both departments are not being addressed in time,” Subrahmanyam said.