Ustaad Bhagat Singh Release Date Moved to March 19, Box Office Clash Expected

A new release date has been given by the directors of the upcoming Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. This sudden update tells us that the film will be released earlier than it was planned to be released at. The new release date is 19th March. This has caused fans to become extremely excited for the film.

Before this new release date was given, the original release date was 26th March. But suddenly, the directors decided to shift the movie's release date 1 week early. It coincides with the Ugadi festival. This sudden date change has made all movie lovers and Telugu film fans extremely excited.

Due to the new movie release date, it will be facing a strong competition against Dhurandhar 2 in the cinema box office because these two movies are being released on the same day. The Revenge. This will lead to a clash of movies.

People have been waiting for these two movies for a long time.

Film star Pawan Kalyan is the main character of this film. Stars like Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna are also playing important roles. This film has been directed by Harish Shankar.

Fans are extremely excited to see which movie performs better. Will Dhurandhar 2 take the spot? The upcoming dhurandhar 2 release news and this big clash have already made their same release dates one of the most exciting release days for Indian cinema in 2026