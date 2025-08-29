Fully prepared to tackle rains, floods: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha announced here on Thursday that the district administration is fully prepared to handle the current rainfall and flood situation. He reassured the public that there is no need to panic and urged them to follow the instructions of field-level officials.

Dr Lakshmisha held a review meeting at the Collectorate’s Command and Control Centre (CCC) to assess the situation. He coordinated with officials from various departments, including Revenue, Irrigation, Health, Panchayat Raj Engineering, Fire Services, and Electricity.

Following the meeting, he addressed the media, stating that 24/7 special monitoring and flood response teams are active at the village and ward secretariat level. The public in approximately 95 villages in the Krishna River catchment area are being continuously updated on the flood situation, especially those in upstream and downstream areas of the barrage.

The Collector advised fishermen not to venture into the river as the water level is rising due to heavy rains in the upstream areas. He also mentioned that steps have been taken to ensure the safety of families in Chinalanka and Peddalanka villages of Ibrahimpatnam mandal.

Dr Lakshmisha confirmed that the water levels in the Budameru and Munneru streams are also being continuously monitored. Special teams have been stationed at the Velagaleru regulator. He stated that the flows in these streams are currently normal, so there is no cause for concern.

For the city of Vijayawada, he explained that the Irrigation Department is coordinating to reduce water levels in the Eluru and Ryves main canals to manage rainwater drainage during heavy downpours.

He added that people living in hilly areas have been alerted with the help of municipal staff and urged to move to rehabilitation centres to avoid the risk of landslides. The administration has set up 32 such centres with all necessary facilities.

The Collector emphasised that the public must cooperate with officials and not take warnings lightly.

To provide accurate information and assistance, a Command and Control Centre has been established at the Collectorate with the helpline number 91549 70454. The centre is staffed 24/7 by personnel from various coordinated departments. The centre is continuously monitoring rainfall data and stream flows across the district. He advised people to contact the Command and Control Centre for real-time information or assistance and urged them not to believe rumours.