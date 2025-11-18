Fully utilise digital health services, students told

Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Allam Srinivasa Rao called upon students to make full use of the digital health services provided by the Central government.

Addressing in the special awareness programme on the ‘Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA)’ organised in VSU under the aegis of the VSU department of social work, in collaboration with the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) on Monday.

He stated that such programmes significantly contribute to fostering health awareness in society. He emphasised that through the ‘ABHA’ account, medical services will become more transparent and easily accessible to the common man.

Dr P V Susheel Kumar, Nodal Officer of ACSR Government Medical College & Hospital, delivering keynote address, stressed the need for students to utilise the ABHA account keeping in view their healt.

He explained that integrating health services onto a single digital platform nationwide would expedite the treatment process.

He further noted that immediate access to a patient’s health history during emergencies makes lifesaving efforts more efficient. VSU Registrar Dr K Suneetha suggested that students should gain awareness about the digitalization of health services and spread this knowledge to their families and society. She remarked that national health programmes play a vital role in delivering quality medical services to the public.

College principal Prof. Ch Vijaya stated, “The usage of digital health services will serve as a guiding light for the future of the healthcare sector. Students must learn these platforms and understand technology-based health solutions. For the current generation, digital awareness alongside health security is mandatory.”

The programme saw the participation of Organising secretary and Coordinator Dr R Madhumathi, (Controller of theExaminations) Dr B V Subba Reddy, faculty members of the Social Work Department, students, and non-teaching staff were present.