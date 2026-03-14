Future of green energy highlighted

Vijayawada: Prof RVSSN Ravikumar of Acharya Nagarjuna Universitysaid that emerging technologies in green energy and cryogenics will play a crucial role in shaping the future energy landscape and generating employment opportunities for scientists and engineers.

He was inaugurating a Student Academic Fest on the theme ‘Cryogenics and Green Energy’ organised by Department of Physics of Andhra Loyola College in collaboration with Indian Association of Physics Teachers. Addressing students, Prof Ravikumar explained that technologies such as green hydrogen, liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquid air energy storage (LAES), biofuels, and compressed energy storage systems will play a significant role in the coming decades as the world transitions towards cleaner and sustainable energy sources.

College Principal Fr Dr S Melchior said India must increasingly adopt renewable energy sources such as solar and biomass, which would strengthen the country’s economy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. He encouraged students to pursue careers in emerging energy sectors. Correspondent Fr Dr A Rexangelo appreciated the Department of Physics for introducing innovative courses such as Solar Energy and organising programmes that address future global energy challenges. Dr Tummala Srikumar, Head of Department of Physics, observed that India spends a substantial amount of foreign exchange on fossil fuel imports and said that adopting green energy solutions would help the country move towards energy self-reliance.

BTP Madhav, Dean of KL University, highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence tools in advancing research in cryogenics and energy technologies, advising students to use such technologies to address societal challenges. The fest featured student paper presentations, poster presentations, and role-play competitions, which saw enthusiastic participation from students.

Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, president of the IAPT AP Chapter,; Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, coordinator; and faculty members Dr G Murali Krishna, P Srinivasa Sastry, Dr PVS Sairam, and Dr MC Rao, student coordinators K Mahesh, Sagar, and Umamaheswari also took part in organising the event.

Winners of various competitions were presented medals by Prof BTP Madhav and Fr G Kiran Kumar, Vice-Principal (Degree).