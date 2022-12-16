Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam should be completed by March, 2023: YS Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducted a review of our government's Gadapa Gadapaku program to seek blessings after the YSRCP government took up the welfare development schemes in the state. MLAs, YSRCP Constituency Coordinators, District Presidents, Regional Coordinators and others attended this workshop.

Speaking on this occasion, CM Jagan ordered that Gadapa Gadapaku program should be completed by March, 2023. The CM suggested that 32 MLAs participated for less days and said that they should go to the people in the coming days. The CM said that he will get complete reports by March.

Meanwhile, MLAs and coordinators of the party's constituencies started the Gadapa Gadapaku program on May 11 as per the orders of CM YS Jagan with the aim of explaining the good that has happened to every household due to the welfare development schemes undertaken by the YSRCP after coming to power.