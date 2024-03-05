Gadapa Gadapaku Mee Avinash Anna Haami held in Vijayawada East

Y. Siddharth recently visited the 5th Division CSI Church in Vijayawada East Constituency as part of Gadapa Gadapaku mee Avinash Anna Haami to promote the candidacy of Devineni Avinash for the upcoming elections. During his visit, Siddarth spoke to the community about the various welfare development programs implemented by Jagan Mohan Reddy's government and emphasized the positive impact that Avinash has had on the constituency since taking over as vice-president in charge of East Constituency.





Siddharth highlighted the rapid completion of development projects in the area under Avinash's leadership, noting how hilly areas and colonies have been transformed. He encouraged residents to vote for Avinash in the upcoming elections, citing the visible improvements and progress that have been made in the constituency under the YCP government.

The event was attended by various local leaders, including 5th Division Corporator Kalbala Ambedkar, as well as YCP leaders Neelam Konda, Raj, Shakira, Varun, and others. The community members present were urged to support Devineni Avinash based on the positive changes they have witnessed in the constituency under his leadership.