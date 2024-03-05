Live
- Gouru Charita Reddy, is set to attend the Babu Super 6 Door to Door program at Kalluru Urban 19th Ward
- Launch Book by Tavva Venkataiah
- ‘Gaami’ clears censor; gets ‘A’
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner inspects various sites in Vinayak Nagar
- Biomaterials contribute a lot to medical field: Expert
- Kesineni Chinni Promises Support for Poor and Weaker Sections in Vijayawada Parliament Constituency
- Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program was organized today in Bapulapadu Mandal
- Prof Saraswati re-appointed to advisory group of ‘Seafood Watch’
- Eluru: UBI organises Pinkathon
- Kapu Sankshema Sena state executive member says Harirama Jogaiah party supports Jana Sena
Just In
Gadapa Gadapaku Mee Avinash Anna Haami held in Vijayawada East
Y. Siddharth recently visited the 5th Division CSI Church in Vijayawada East Constituency as part of Gadapa Gadapaku mee Avinash Anna Haami to...
Y. Siddharth recently visited the 5th Division CSI Church in Vijayawada East Constituency as part of Gadapa Gadapaku mee Avinash Anna Haami to promote the candidacy of Devineni Avinash for the upcoming elections. During his visit, Siddarth spoke to the community about the various welfare development programs implemented by Jagan Mohan Reddy's government and emphasized the positive impact that Avinash has had on the constituency since taking over as vice-president in charge of East Constituency.
Siddharth highlighted the rapid completion of development projects in the area under Avinash's leadership, noting how hilly areas and colonies have been transformed. He encouraged residents to vote for Avinash in the upcoming elections, citing the visible improvements and progress that have been made in the constituency under the YCP government.
The event was attended by various local leaders, including 5th Division Corporator Kalbala Ambedkar, as well as YCP leaders Neelam Konda, Raj, Shakira, Varun, and others. The community members present were urged to support Devineni Avinash based on the positive changes they have witnessed in the constituency under his leadership.