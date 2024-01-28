Live
- Eight leaders also to take oath as Nitish's ministers
- Alarming surge in cyber kidnapping raises global concerns
- DCA raids medical shop, quack's clinic in Telangana
- BRO breakthrough on Golden Arc Road by building 700 meter Naushera tunnel
- Bengal minister censured for controversial comments on Sandeshkhali mastermind
- Yogi govt leads in sustainable road construction and waste disposal
- Six killed in car-lorry collision in Tamil Nadu
- Fifth time in 10 years, Nitish habitual of swapping alliances
- 1st Test: Rahul, Axar keep steady India after Hartley dismisses top-order in chase of 231
- After Tesla's stock slide, Magnificent Seven face tests to keep market’s throne
Just In
Gain tech knowledge to prevent cybercrimes
Promod Kumar Mishra, DGM, State Bank of India (SBI, Hyderabad), said that every citizen should acquire technological knowledge and only then cybercrimes can be curbed.
Rajamahendravaram: Promod Kumar Mishra, DGM, State Bank of India (SBI, Hyderabad), said that every citizen should acquire technological knowledge and only then cybercrimes can be curbed.
He expressed concern that those who have studied less were induling in online frauds and those who have studied higher education are failing to deal with them.
With the courtesy of ICNCS (Infosec n Comply Solutions), Rajamahendravaram CID organised a seminar to create a broad understanding of the nature of cybercrimes and the methods to prevent them.
Pramod Kumar Mishra participated and spoke as the chief guest at the camp organised at the Police Convention Centre at Jampet under the direction of the CID Division Additional SP Ch Papa Rao. Former Chief Information Security Officer and Information and Cyber Security Researcher B Srinivas inaugurated the conference.