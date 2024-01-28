Gain tech knowledge to prevent cybercrimes

Rajamahendravaram: Promod Kumar Mishra, DGM, State Bank of India (SBI, Hyderabad), said that every citizen should acquire technological knowledge and only then cybercrimes can be curbed.

He expressed concern that those who have studied less were induling in online frauds and those who have studied higher education are failing to deal with them.

With the courtesy of ICNCS (Infosec n Comply Solutions), Rajamahendravaram CID organised a seminar to create a broad understanding of the nature of cybercrimes and the methods to prevent them.

Pramod Kumar Mishra participated and spoke as the chief guest at the camp organised at the Police Convention Centre at Jampet under the direction of the CID Division Additional SP Ch Papa Rao. Former Chief Information Security Officer and Information and Cyber Security Researcher B Srinivas inaugurated the conference.