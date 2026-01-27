Galeru–Nagari back in focus as CM pushes for early completion

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been placing strong and sustained focus on the Nagari constituency, with irrigation, industrial growth, and overall development forming the core of his recent visit to the region. During his tour a couple of days ago, the Chief Minister reviewed several long-pending development works, giving top priority to the Galeru–Nagari irrigation project, which is crucial for the future of Nagari and surrounding areas.

Naidu closely examined irrigation works that have remained stalled for years and held detailed discussions with Water Resources Department officials to assess the current status. Officials informed him that about Rs 8,000 crore would be needed to complete all remaining works. The Chief Minister directed them to move ahead with a phased execution plan by allocating funds step by step, rather than delaying progress by waiting for full funding at once.

Senior engineers explained, using maps, that reservoirs and canals linked to the Galeru–Nagari project are at various stages of completion. Naidu spent considerable time at the water resources department stall set up at the public meeting venue and reviewed the second phase of works being taken up through the Swarnamukhi canal, underlining his determination to complete the project without further delay.

He also reviewed works to carry water from Somasila through the Swarnamukhi canal to Althurupadu reservoir and further to Mallemadugu and Balaji reservoirs. He enquired about canal works planned from Kailasagiri reservoir through Vepagunta and Adavikothuru reservoirs to supply water to Puttur and Nagari regions, showing particular interest in ensuring reliable water availability for Nagari.

Addressing a public meeting in Nagari later, Chandrababu Naidu announced that Krishna water would be brought to Chittoor district within one year and to Nagari within one and a half years. He said completing key reservoirs first would help store water and trigger economic activity in the region.

When Nagari MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash briefed him about plans to allocate half TMC of water for a proposed industrial park near Kosalanagaram, Naidu recalled his earlier decision to divert Krishna water through the Somasila–Swarnamukhi canal system towards Tirupati and Nagari, as direct diversion through Koduru was not feasible.

The Chief Minister also reiterated his commitment to develop Nagari on the lines of his own constituency, Kuppam. He said Kosalanagaram would be developed as a major industrial hub, pointing out that two airports and two seaports within 100 kilometres provide strong growth potential. His focus, he said, is to bring industries to Nagari so that local people do not have to migrate in search of employment.

Officials observed that the Chief Minister’s close review and clear timelines reflected his resolve to complete the final stage of the long pending Galeru–Nagari project within the next one to two years.