News

Ganapati Sachchidananda Swami visits Durga Temple

  • Created On:  10 Jan 2026 10:30 AM IST
Vijayawada: AvadhootaDattaPeethadhipathi Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Swami had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Friday.

Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi and EO and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik and temple officials accorded a traditional welcome to the Swami. He offered special prayers to the Moola Virat Kanaka Durgamma and sought Goddess blessings.

After darshan, priests performed special rituals and presented Prasadam and Vedic scholars rendered Veda Ashirvachanam to the Swami. Temple authorities and Trust Board members felicitated Swamiji and presented him with a portrait of the Goddess.

Ganapati Sachchidananda SwamiKanaka Durga Temple VijayawadaIndrakeeladri DarshanSri Durga Malleswara TempleReligious Visit
