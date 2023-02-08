Gangamma temple road to be widened to ease traffic congestion

Tirupati: Buoyed with the successful completion of the Korlagunta road widening in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has taken up another most important thoroughfare between TUDA office junctions to Mahatma Gandhi statue circle (Gangamma temple road) in the pilgrim city.

It is no exaggeration that the municipal corporation is at last taking up bold measures to fulfill the needs of the pilgrim city which has been plagued by traffic woes for decades.

The nearly a kilometre-long narrow road meandering through Gangamma temple and Group Theatres always has heavy traffic as it is the only alternate road for the residents in the well-developed northern side of the city to reach bus stand, railway station and also to go to the localities in the south side that turned into a major residential area after the saturation of main town where house rents and the land value has skyrocketed.

In a determined move, the Municipal Corporation in a swift action already completed partial demolition of most of the houses. Sources said demolition of about 40 houses was completed and only 10-15 structures remain to be cleared to lay the path for widening. YSRCP youth leader and Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, the man behind Korlagunta road widening, is playing a key role in negotiating with the residents to voluntarily agree for partial demolition of their structures for completion of the widening process.

However the widening is not without resistance as some residents got court stay against demolition of their houses for widening. "We are not against widening but only opposing the lack of parity in acquiring the land which should be equal on both sides. But on one side they want to acquire only two feet and on the side about 10 feet affecting more some residents," they alleged.

An official confided that the Corp[oration took up the widening despite knowing the hurdles as the elected civic body is keen on

widening the important thoroughfare to 40 ft wide to ease the traffic congestion and prepared to face any challenge to complete it.

Gangamma temple road widening is the only way to decongest the most crowded Tilak Road - to the railway station and main bus stand route and ensure smooth traffic in the busy areas including Corporation office, vegetable main market, Gangamma temple to bus stand and railway station, he explained.

Sanakar Reddy, an octogenarian from Peddakapu layout, observed that many times the authorities tried the widen the road but could not take it up for various reasons including political pressure and resistance from building owners. This time, Corporation was bold to begin the widening and should complete it without budging to any pressures, he said revealing the demand for the widening of the thoroughfare.