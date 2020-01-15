Gangrape victim dies in hospital in Guntur district

Guntur: The sexually assaults against women and children are on raise even after the implementation of the Disha Act across the state.

Recently, another horrific incident has come into the light slightly delay in Guntur district, where a woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men at the BKV Chenchu colony in Macherla Mandal on December 24th.

In the incident, the men had raped a 22-year-old woman who came to her relative's house. It's reported that the known people who consumed alcohol at the party has sexually assaulted her.

The victim who sustained injuries, died while receiving treatment in the hospital on Tuesday. According to the police, the victim belongs to Gudipadu Cheruvu village in Veldurthi Mandal. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.