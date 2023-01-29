Ganja cultivated in 600 acres in AP: DGP Rajendranath

Bhimavaram(West Godavari District): The police have identified that ganja is being cultivated in 600 acres in the State and will destroy the crop very shortly, stated Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy.

Eluru Range DIG G Pal Raju gave a rousing reception to the DGP on his arrival here on Sunday. The DGP visited Bhimavaram and held a review meeting with the police personnel at Vishnu College Administrative building at West Godavari.

He elicited information about the number of accidents and crime issues during the meeting. He reviewed the steps taken to stop ganja related activities.

DGP Rajendranath Reddy said that last year ganja cultivated in 7,500 acres was seized and destroyed. He warned that police will deal sternly with ganja traders in the State and informed that they will divert farmers from cultivating ganja and help them to sow different food crops for their livelihood. The DGP cautioned that there would be a thorough vigilance on those, who trade ganja in the State. Stringent action will be taken against those, who continue in ganja trade, he warned, adding that their movements would be closely monitored and necessary action would be taken against them if found they continue to deal in ganja trade.