GGH meet stresses on efficiency, discipline & digital healthcare

Kurnool: The Additional Director of Medical Education (DME) and Superintendent of Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH), Dr K Venkateshwarlu, on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with Heads of Departments (HODs) at the Dhanvantari Conference Hall to assess the functioning of various departments.

The discussions focused on patient care standards, IVRS performance, implementation of the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme, and progress of the e-Hospital system.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Venkateshwarlu noted a consistent increase in patient cases under the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme and called upon doctors to improve efficiency and exceed assigned targets while ensuring quality treatment.

He instructed all departments to ensure full-scale implementation of the e-Hospital system and to regularly monitor data entry related to outpatient, inpatient, discharge, and pharmacy services. He also underlined the importance of maintaining accurate Electronic Health Records (EHRs) for every patient.

Highlighting the need for discipline and accountability, the Superintendent stressed strict adherence to duty timings and availability of doctors and staff for patients.

He directed that emergency and casualty cases be attended to without delay and shifted promptly to concerned departments.

Warning of regular surprise inspections, he said disciplinary action would be initiated against staff failing to comply with duty norms, particularly Assistant Professors found absent during emergency department inspections.

On hospital infrastructure and administration, Dr Venkateshwarlu ordered strengthening of security services by increasing manpower and directed sanitation staff to ensure continuous cleanliness across all departments.

He further made it clear that attendance through the Face Recognition System (FRS) is compulsory and that non-registration would be treated as unauthorised absence. Deputy Superintendents Dr Nageswara Rao and Dr Lakshmi Bai, Administrator Sindhu Subrahmanyam, CSRMO Dr Padmaja, Deputy CSRMO Dr Padmaja, RMO Dr Venkataramana, HODs, senior faculty, and administrative officials were present at the meeting.