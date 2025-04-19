Ghazal Srinivas launches Telugu audio of Gita

Palakollu(West Godavari District): Renowned singer and triple Guinness World Records holder Dr Ghazal Srinivas has embarked on a monumental mission to render Srimad Bhagavad Gita in all world languages, to spread its spiritual wisdom across the globe. Speaking at a dedication ceremony held at the Lions Community Hall in his hometown of Palakollu, Dr Srinivas announced that Bhagavad Gita audio recordings have been completed successfully in 25 languages so far. At this event, the Telugu audio version of the Gita, composed and sung by Dr Srinivas, was launched formally. The audio was unveiled by his father Kesiraju Narasimha Rao.

Calling the Gita a “life textbook for humanity,” Dr Srinivas stressed the need to take its timeless teachings to “every village, every heart, and every corner of the world.” He also informed that the audio versions are freely available on YouTube and other media platforms. He invited global listeners to engage with the sacred scripture. Former MLA Dr Ch Satyanarayana, former MLC Angara Ram Mohan, and lyricist Rasaraju, who appreciated Dr Srinivas’s dedication to cultural and spiritual preservation were present.