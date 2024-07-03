Gidugu blames BJP for creating controversy over Rahul’s speech in LS

Rajamahendravaram: Congress Working Committee Member and former MLC Gidugu Rudra Raju accused the BJP for creating unnecessary controversy with false propaganda regarding the speech delivered by Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha as part of the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s speech.

Rudra Raju told ‘The Hans India’ over the phone from Georgia that Rahul Gandhi said that the best qualities like truth, non-violence, love, harmony, and fearlessness are the best parts of the Hindu tradition.

Rudra Raju said this is an eternal truth accepted by all. Rahul Gandhi said that organisations like BJP and RSS, whose behaviour is completely against the fundamental principles of the Hindu religion, are not representatives of the entire Hindu community in the country.

He analysed that Rahul made it clear that the ideology of BJP and RSS is full of violence and hatred and it does not belong to Hinduism at all.

Respecting all religions is a duty and a right given by the Constitution of India, he said. However, Raju said the BJP alliance lost its patience as Rahul Gandhi fearlessly pointed out the fact that there was a “systematic attack” on the nation’s ideology.

Rahul highlighted this issue in Parliament, he said. Rudra Raju said Rahul criticised only BJP and RSS and his comments do not apply to the entire Hindu community.

Raju accused Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for trying to escape Rahul’s criticism by linking it to Hindu society.

He alleged that the Modi government has personally targeted Rahul Gandhi after registering more than 20 cases, conducting a 55-hour investigation with the ED, and even vacating him from his house.