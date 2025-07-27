Live
- PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Mansa Devi stampede
- Fed meet, Q1 earnings, economic data to drive stock markets next week
- Every stone is witness to historical event: PM Modi on UNESCO recognition of Maratha forts
- Two major wildfires force mass evacuations in Turkey
- BJP’s betrayal of Backward Classes
- National Industries Research and Development Council (NIRDC) Inaugurates South India Regional Office in Bengaluru
- Nimmala Ramanaidu offers prayers at Tirumala, says prayed for completion of Amaravati and Polavaram
- Mansa Devi stampede: U'khand CM Dhami expresses distress, says closely monitoring situation
- Grit: The power of passion and perseverance
- Trump warning against hiring Indians is disgusting
Girl escapes from hosp after child marriage, traced in Bengaluru
Tirupati: A dramatic turn of events involving a 16-year-old girl who fled from Chittoor Government Hospital has raised troubling questions about the...
Tirupati: A dramatic turn of events involving a 16-year-old girl who fled from Chittoor Government Hospital has raised troubling questions about the handling of child protection cases and the efficiency of the monitoring system in the state.
The girl, an orphan hailing from Karvetinagaram mandal in Chittoor district, has been residing at a state-run child protection home in Tirupati after losing her parents at an early age.
Officials say she was under institutional care and supervision but often visited her elder sister, who lives in BNR Peta near Chittoor town.
It was during one such visit that she reportedly came into contact with a 23-year-old shopkeeper from Yadamari mandal.
Their acquaintance swiftly turned into a relationship, and the two were allegedly married just days ago — a clear violation of laws protecting minors from early and unlawful marriages.
When authorities at the protection home came to know about the marriage, they promptly registered a complaint at the BNR Peta Police Station.
Following standard procedure, the girl was brought to Chittoor Government Hospital for medical evaluation and legal documentation.
However, in a shocking lapse, the teenager slipped away from the hospital even before the woman constable assigned to her case could complete the paperwork. The escape triggered a frantic search operation across bus stations and public areas in and around Chittoor.
Finally, she was found in Bengaluru and brought back to Chittoor for further procedures.