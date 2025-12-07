Girls dominate MBBS admissions in AP with 60.72%

Vijayawada: Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Saturday announced that girls have secured 60.72 per cent of MBBS seats in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2025-26, marking a 3.66 percentage-point increase over last year and the third consecutive annual rise in female admissions.

The minister shared the figures after a detailed report was submitted to him by Radhika Reddy, following the completion of MBBS admissions in government and private medical colleges under the auspices of the state health university.

According to the data, girls constituted 57.06 per cent of admissions in 2023-24, 57.96 per cent in 2024-25 and 60.72 per cent in 2025-26. “This reflects a clear shift in parental mindset and a growing determination among girls to excel right from school to secure top NEET ranks,” minister Satyakumar said, adding that boys’ admissions had correspondingly declined by 3.66 percentage points this year.

Significantly, girls outperformed boys in both the convener and management quotas. Of the 6,430 MBBS seats available in 2025-26, girls secured 2,617 seats under the convener quota compared to 1,638 for boys, accounting for 61.50 per cent of total convener admissions. Under the management quota, girls claimed 1,287 seats, while boys secured 888, amounting to 59.17 per cent of admissions.

Registrar Radhika Reddy noted that the upward trajectory in female medical admissions demonstrated a sustained trend rather than a one-year anomaly. The minister described the rise as a positive indicator of educational progress and gender empowerment in the state.

Year-wise data shows a clear and consistent rise in the share of girls securing MBBS seats in Andhra Pradesh. In the 2023–24 academic year, out of 6,028 total seats, boys secured 2,589 seats (42.94 per cent) while girls secured 3,439 seats (57.06 per cent). The trend strengthened further in 2024–25, with girls taking 3,498 out of 6,030 seats (57.96 per cent), and boys accounting for 2,537 seats (42.04 per cent).

The upward shift became even more pronounced in 2025–26, when girls secured 3,904 out of 6,430 seats, an impressive 60.72 per cent, while boys received 2,526 seats, representing 39.28 per cent. The data reflects a sustained increase in female representation in medical education over the past three academic years.